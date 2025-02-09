Promising Restaurant Stocks To Follow Now – February 07th

Uber Technologies, Alibaba Group, Booking, Berkshire Hathaway, SoundHound AI, Coca-Cola, and McDonald’s are the seven Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks refer to publicly traded companies that own and operate restaurants or other dining establishments. These stocks represent ownership in a business that generates revenue through food and beverage sales, and their performance is often influenced by factors such as dining trends, consumer preferences, and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $5.36 on Friday, hitting $75.35. The stock had a trading volume of 61,278,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,881,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.07. The company has a market cap of $158.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.70. 33,866,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,000,711. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $117.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.41.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG stock traded up $112.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4,891.72. The stock had a trading volume of 264,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,187. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,953.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,451.19. Booking has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24. The stock has a market cap of $161.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $473.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,168. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $491.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $460.97 and a 200 day moving average of $457.09.

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

SOUN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.83. 29,891,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,386,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -43.89 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. SoundHound AI has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $24.98.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $63.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,849,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,231,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.32. The company has a market cap of $274.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.60. 1,200,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,029. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.40. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90. The firm has a market cap of $211.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.74.

