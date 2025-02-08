Promising Airline Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 07th

Expedia Group, American Airlines Group, and Zscaler are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that specialize in providing passenger and/or cargo transportation services by air. Investing in airline stocks allows individuals to own a portion of the company and potentially benefit from the financial performance of the airline industry as a whole. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $29.24 on Friday, reaching $201.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,487,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,619. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $205.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,381,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,919,492. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.47. 736,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,816. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of -828.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Featured Articles