Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$48.82 and traded as low as C$47.81. Calian Group shares last traded at C$48.61, with a volume of 25,448 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGY. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Ventum Financial decreased their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$583.61 million, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

In other Calian Group news, Director Young Park sold 4,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.09, for a total value of C$210,077.46. Also, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.59, for a total value of C$42,101.91. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,297 shares of company stock worth $110,638 and sold 11,270 shares worth $546,866. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

