TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and traded as low as $24.07. TriMas shares last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 154,009 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

TriMas Trading Down 1.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $963.94 million, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in TriMas by 11.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 17.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,145,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,298,000 after acquiring an additional 51,701 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 410,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 280,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

