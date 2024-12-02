Insider Buying: Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) CEO Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth J. Kencel acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $347,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,500. The trade was a -200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NCDL stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCDL. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 118,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the third quarter worth $182,000.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

