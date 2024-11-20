80,230 Shares in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Bought by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCT traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. 52,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $22.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $28.62 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 62.89%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

