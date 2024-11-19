Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 191,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the previous session’s volume of 57,857 shares.The stock last traded at $108.68 and had previously closed at $108.94.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
