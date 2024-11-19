Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Valley National Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:VLYPP remained flat at $24.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,963. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $25.20.
Valley National Bancorp Company Profile
