Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:VLYPP remained flat at $24.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,963. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $25.20.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

