OTC Markets Group Inc. to Issue Dividend of $1.50 (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

OTC Markets Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OTCM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.41. 4,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,420. OTC Markets Group has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $639.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.39.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 75.89% and a net margin of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $27.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that OTC Markets Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.