Jonathan Mark Gottsegen Sells 29,658 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Stock

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 29,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $476,307.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,685.24. The trade was a 22.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BrightView Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,154. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. BrightView had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $728.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BV shares. William Blair raised shares of BrightView from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Baird R W raised shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BrightView from $11.30 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightView

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BV. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in BrightView during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. FMR LLC grew its position in BrightView by 293.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

