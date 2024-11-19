Insider Selling: Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells 4,026 Shares of Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Paradis sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,846 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,400. This trade represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sezzle Price Performance
NASDAQ SEZL traded up $26.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $425.88. The stock had a trading volume of 104,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,801. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 8.49. Sezzle Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $454.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the first quarter worth $13,369,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sezzle by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter worth about $544,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sezzle
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.
