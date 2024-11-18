Short Interest in Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Declines By 14.6%

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the October 15th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Elisa Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of ELMUF stock remained flat at $45.17 during mid-day trading on Monday. Elisa Oyj has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16.
Elisa Oyj Company Profile
