James S. Cox Sells 18,700 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $567,358.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,794.96. This represents a 7.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CWAN traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.98. 1,786,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,554. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,001.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.61. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 89.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 19,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,131,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,459 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 79,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

