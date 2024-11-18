EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Down 12.1% in October

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 146,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EMX Royalty Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of EMX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.77. 467,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,204. EMX Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMX Royalty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 817.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 96,508 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in EMX Royalty in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of EMX Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of EMX Royalty from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

