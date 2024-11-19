New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR) Short Interest Update

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the October 15th total of 122,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of New Horizon Aircraft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Dustin M. Shindo sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $83,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,537,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,801.66. This represents a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 133,000 shares of company stock worth $107,300 in the last 90 days.

Shares of New Horizon Aircraft stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,174. New Horizon Aircraft has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74.

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter.

