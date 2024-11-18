iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.32 and last traded at $53.25, with a volume of 5329304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.02.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 68.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,059,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 408,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,884,000 after acquiring an additional 35,209 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

