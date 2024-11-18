L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.30 and last traded at $68.45, with a volume of 334751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.64.

Several brokerages have commented on LRLCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BNP Paribas lowered L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.18.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

