EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,954,400 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 6,997,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,506.3 days.
EQT AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of EQBBF remained flat at $26.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.31. EQT AB has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $36.15.
About EQT AB (publ)
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EQT AB (publ)
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.