EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,954,400 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 6,997,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,506.3 days.

EQT AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of EQBBF remained flat at $26.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.31. EQT AB has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $36.15.

About EQT AB (publ)

EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

