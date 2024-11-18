Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,998,400 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 1,892,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.3 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DPMLF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.02. 6,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.69. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

