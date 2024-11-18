iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $111.69 and last traded at $111.65, with a volume of 308756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.97.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 363,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,592,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

