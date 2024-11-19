Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Stephen H. Murray Purchases 20,000 Shares

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) Director Stephen H. Murray acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,727 shares in the company, valued at $249,067.65. This represents a 18.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Fathom stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.65. 89,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.03. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $4.33.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTHM. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the third quarter worth $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the second quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the first quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 159.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 48,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.
Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.
