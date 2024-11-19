Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Short Interest Update

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 588,400 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 639,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ingles Markets Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Ingles Markets stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.83. 92,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,812. Ingles Markets has a 52-week low of $59.73 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.
Ingles Markets Company Profile
Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
Read More
