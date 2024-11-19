Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Short Interest Update

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 588,400 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 639,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IMKTA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ingles Markets Stock Down 0.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 7.1% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 971,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,439,000 after purchasing an additional 64,296 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 550,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 8.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,255,000 after acquiring an additional 31,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 399,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after buying an additional 14,264 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 376,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,804,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ingles Markets stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.83. 92,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,812. Ingles Markets has a 52-week low of $59.73 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.