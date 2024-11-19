Contrasting Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) and Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL)

Volatility and Risk

Barnwell Industries has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royale Energy has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.7% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.8% of Royale Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Barnwell Industries and Royale Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries -15.55% -22.12% -11.23% Royale Energy -145.31% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries $25.27 million 0.69 -$960,000.00 ($0.38) -4.55 Royale Energy $2.16 million 1.76 -$1.83 million ($0.05) -1.08

This table compares Barnwell Industries and Royale Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Barnwell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Royale Energy. Barnwell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royale Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Royale Energy beats Barnwell Industries on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc. acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates threes water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; and drills water and water monitoring wells of varying depths. Further, it installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes trillium flow technologies. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

