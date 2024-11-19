AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.000-5.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AECOM also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.00-5.20 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.29.

AECOM Stock Up 2.1 %

AECOM Increases Dividend

Shares of ACM traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,680,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,262. AECOM has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $115.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.62 and a 200 day moving average of $95.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AECOM’s payout ratio is 47.31%.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In related news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,890,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,837.52. The trade was a 57.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

