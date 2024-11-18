GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Short Interest Down 14.1% in October

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 567,200 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the October 15th total of 660,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,672.0 days.

GMO Payment Gateway Stock Performance

GMYTF remained flat at C$58.35 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.87. GMO Payment Gateway has a 12-month low of C$56.60 and a 12-month high of C$58.35.

About GMO Payment Gateway

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. The company offers online payment system comprising PG multi-payment service, a payment system that allows to select payment methods, such as credit card payment and CVS payment; Ginko Pay Base System, a smartphone app that enables payments to be made by an immediate debit from the bank account; and GMO-PG processing platform, which helps financial institutions and financial service providers in the business of payment-related services by enabling payment infrastructure building, as well as security and GMO payment after delivery services.

