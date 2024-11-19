Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Sells $280,710.00 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total transaction of $280,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,385.73. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lee Shavel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Lee Shavel sold 1,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total transaction of $286,490.00.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $280.36. 799,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,155. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.34 and a 12-month high of $291.42.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.19 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 274.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 83,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 10.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.80.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

