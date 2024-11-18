iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.16 and last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 409654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.17.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

