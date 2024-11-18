Short Interest in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Decreases By 11.2%

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.35. 1,413,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,401. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $131,923.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,758.08. This represents a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.6% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ameren by 64.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,092,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,447,516,000 after acquiring an additional 802,714 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Ameren by 5.3% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 44,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

