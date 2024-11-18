Short Interest in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) Grows By 9.4%

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,910,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 13,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion.
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
