eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading Down 6.2% – Time to Sell?

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.49. 543,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,005,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

EXPI has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.91%.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 26,630 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $314,766.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,943,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,954,143.94. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Bramble sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $351,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 635,891 shares of company stock worth $8,577,645. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 552.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,109,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,093,000 after purchasing an additional 107,303 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 91.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 116,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 55,814 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth approximately $519,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

