Global Dividend Growth Split (TSE:GDV) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as 10.50 and last traded at 12.10, with a volume of 46254 shares. The stock had previously closed at 12.01.

Global Dividend Growth Split Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $190.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is 10.49.

Global Dividend Growth Split Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. Global Dividend Growth Split’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

About Global Dividend Growth Split

