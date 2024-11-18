Callinex Mines (CVE:CNX) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Callinex Mines Inc. (CVE:CNX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 11777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

Callinex Mines Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.98.

About Callinex Mines

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project portfolio includes the Pine Bay project that covers an area of 6,795 square hectare and 77 contiguous mineral claims situated in the Flin Flon Mining District, Manitoba; and the Nash Creek property, which comprises seven contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

