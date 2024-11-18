ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.19 and last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 26828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
View Our Latest Analysis on IMOS
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.