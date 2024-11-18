ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.19 and last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 26828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IMOS

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $710.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.91.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.