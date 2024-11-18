Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 71266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of C$24.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

