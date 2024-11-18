iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.67 and last traded at $47.64, with a volume of 2449767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.43.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,095,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3,439.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 814,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,569,000 after buying an additional 791,123 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.