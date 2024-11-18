Crystal Amber (LON:CRS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Crystal Amber (LON:CRS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 122 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.46), with a volume of 328951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.48 ($1.47).

Crystal Amber Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 441.42 and a current ratio of 354.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 98.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.55 million, a P/E ratio of 694.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Crystal Amber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crystal Amber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crystal Amber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.