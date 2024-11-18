Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0781 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,932. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84.

