Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0705 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of BSCR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.45. 336,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,211. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
