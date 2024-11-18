BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

BSF Enterprise Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.38. The company has a market cap of £3.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.50 and a beta of 1.71.

About BSF Enterprise

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

