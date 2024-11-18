Saga Communications, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:SGA)

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th.

Saga Communications has increased its dividend by an average of 46.2% per year over the last three years. Saga Communications has a payout ratio of 208.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Saga Communications to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 208.3%.

Saga Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ SGA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.26. Saga Communications has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

