Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.23), with a volume of 368579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.35).

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 55.68. The company has a market capitalization of £12.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.00 and a beta of -0.26.

About Celadon Pharmaceuticals

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the research, cultivation, manufacturing, and sale of cannabis-based medicines. The company primarily focuses on growing indoor hydroponic cannabis for use in medicinal products used to treat chronic pain, as well as autism spectrum disorders. Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

