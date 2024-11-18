Short Interest in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Decreases By 13.3%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 29,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Jiuzi Stock Performance
Shares of JZXN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.29. 11,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,026. Jiuzi has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $67.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75.
Jiuzi Company Profile
