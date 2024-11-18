Short Interest in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Decreases By 13.3%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 29,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Jiuzi Stock Performance

Shares of JZXN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.29. 11,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,026. Jiuzi has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $67.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75.

Get Jiuzi alerts:

Jiuzi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People’s Republic of China. It provides corporate investment consulting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Jiuzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiuzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.