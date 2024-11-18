Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1586 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BSJU traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.89. 18,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,220. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
