CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$90.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCL.B. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.44.
CCL Industries Stock Down 0.4 %
In other news, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 18,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.39, for a total value of C$1,446,320.93. Also, Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.02, for a total transaction of C$53,887.14. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,381 shares of company stock worth $7,490,534. Insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
