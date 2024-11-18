Short Interest in Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Drops By 13.4%

Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,492,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 1,723,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days.
Filo Stock Performance
FLMMF traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $22.84. 43,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,530. Filo has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33.
Filo Company Profile
