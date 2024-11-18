Short Interest in Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Drops By 13.4%

Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,492,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 1,723,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days.

Filo Stock Performance

FLMMF traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $22.84. 43,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,530. Filo has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33.

Filo Company Profile

Filo Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the San Juan province of Argentina and the adjacent Atacama Region of Northern Chile.

