China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Update

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Merchants Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CIHKY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 41,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66. China Merchants Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $11.05 billion for the quarter.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

