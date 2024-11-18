Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 482,100 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the October 15th total of 432,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Global Fashion Group Price Performance
Shares of GLFGF stock remained flat at $0.25 on Monday. Global Fashion Group has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25.
Global Fashion Group Company Profile
