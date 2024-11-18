Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 482,100 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the October 15th total of 432,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Global Fashion Group Price Performance

Shares of GLFGF stock remained flat at $0.25 on Monday. Global Fashion Group has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25.

Global Fashion Group Company Profile

Global Fashion Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers products for various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and sportswear.

