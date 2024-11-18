Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.88 and last traded at $58.88, with a volume of 45498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNTK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Kinetik from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kinetik from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinetik from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

Kinetik Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.13.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $396.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.21 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 30.25%. Kinetik’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. This is a boost from Kinetik’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTK. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Kinetik in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kinetik by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinetik by 2,030.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinetik by 244.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Featured Articles

