Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Director Imran Khan Buys 55,000 Shares

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) Director Imran Khan purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Zeta Global Stock Up 13.6 %

Shares of Zeta Global stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 13,079,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,608. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zeta Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,723,000 after purchasing an additional 431,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zeta Global by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,302,000 after acquiring an additional 674,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zeta Global by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,900,000 after acquiring an additional 455,944 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 84,132.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,119 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,030,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zeta Global from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp downgraded Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

