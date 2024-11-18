authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) CTO Thomas Robert Szoke Sells 1,500 Shares

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) CTO Thomas Robert Szoke sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $10,365.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,119 shares in the company, valued at $145,932.29. The trade was a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Thomas Robert Szoke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 5th, Thomas Robert Szoke sold 200 shares of authID stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $1,576.00.
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Thomas Robert Szoke sold 1,034 shares of authID stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $8,375.40.
- On Monday, August 26th, Thomas Robert Szoke sold 5,000 shares of authID stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $41,500.00.
- On Thursday, August 22nd, Thomas Robert Szoke sold 9,506 shares of authID stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $76,238.12.
authID Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AUID traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 44,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,806. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. authID Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $13.63.
authID Company Profile
authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.
