authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) CTO Thomas Robert Szoke Sells 1,500 Shares

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) CTO Thomas Robert Szoke sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $10,365.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,119 shares in the company, valued at $145,932.29. The trade was a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Robert Szoke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Thomas Robert Szoke sold 200 shares of authID stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $1,576.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Thomas Robert Szoke sold 1,034 shares of authID stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $8,375.40.

On Monday, August 26th, Thomas Robert Szoke sold 5,000 shares of authID stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $41,500.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Thomas Robert Szoke sold 9,506 shares of authID stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $76,238.12.

authID Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUID traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 44,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,806. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. authID Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $13.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On authID

authID Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in authID stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in authID Inc. ( NASDAQ:AUID Free Report ) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,810 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of authID worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

Featured Articles

